All Former Governors Of Zamfara Rally Behind Matawalle For Second Term

ALL FORMER GOVERNORS OF ZAMFARA RALLY BEHIND MATAWALLE FOR 2ND TERM

The campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Gubernatorial election in Zamfara kickstarted today in Kaura Namoda LGA of the state with all former governors of the state in attendance.

The Campaign Chaired by the former Governor of Zamfara State His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has in attendace former Governor Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura, former Governor Mamuda Aliyu Shinkafi and all former Deputy Governors.

Zamfara is the only state in Nigeria with all former Governors and Deputy Governors in the same party.

The campaign train in Zamfara State will move around the three (3) senatorial districts of the state first before going across all Local Government Areas of the stats.

It can be recalled that, the state Governor is also the Coordinator of the Northwest for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign.

Dr. Bello Matawalle was commended by the APC PCC for championing the unification of the party members across the northwest.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related