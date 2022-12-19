All Polling Units Near Politicians’ Homes Removed – INEC

Polling Units Near Politicians’ Homes Removed— INEC National Commissioner, [b]Festus Okoye

[/b]

The INEC commissioner said polling units have been moved from shrines, churches, mosques, and homes of powerful politicians to ensure election integrity.

He also tasked voters to support the commission’s efforts through shared responsibility and mandate protection to ensure free and fair elections.

“We removed polling units from the palaces of traditional rulers, we removed polling units that are near the homes of politicians, we removed polling units that are in shrines, we also removed polling units from places we consider not conducive for electoral business,” he said.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailypost.ng/2022/12/19/2023-polling-units-removed-from-politicians-homes-churches-mosques-inec/%3famp=1

