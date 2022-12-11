All You Need To Know About Maize Farming (Photos)

The first mistake of most maize farmers is not knowing the right planting distance.If you are among those who presume maize require a lot of space between holes your expected yield will always be low.

This is because the plant population required for high yield will not be achieved. Always plant at distance of 25cm (at most 30cm) between holes and 75cm (at most 90cm) between rows with this plant population of over 55000 holes per hecter is required for best yield.

Using tractor mounted planters or manual planter is recommended.

However in their absence the use of ropes and carefully placed black paint at the right distance is also an option

