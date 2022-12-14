Alleged Recovery Of Naira Notes At Wadata Is Not True – Benue Police (Video, Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3FL1eK9_yQ

BENUE STATE POLICE COMMAND

PRESS RELEASE.

13TH DECEMBER, 2022.

ALLEGED RECOVERY OF NAIRA NOTES AT WADATA, MAKURDI; A MISINFORMATION.

On 13/12/2022 at about 1200hrs information was received at A Police Division Makurdi, that hidden naira notes were recovered from Police Barracks Wadata.

Police detectives sent on investigation to the scene recovered wasted papers in a shop close to Wadata Police Barracks, Makurdi. The owner of the shop, Mr. Isah Suleiman was invited for questioning and he tendered a licence issued to him by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for waste management. He added that these wasted papers are usually gotten from CBN and processed in mosquito repellents.

Investigation has been extended to CBN for confirmation.

SP. ANENE SEWUESE CATHERINE

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR:

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, BENUE STATE COMMAND.



