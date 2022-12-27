Am I Wrong?

There’s a lady I had been friends with. I asked her out twice but she said no.

She still kinda trys to make friends with me and all sort.

she revives the feelings I have for her and makes me make bad decisions

So, I told her point blank that she needs to stop making contact with me etc.

She didn’t really till I restricted her on WhatsApp (I use GB WhatsApp).

So I observed she doesn’t have my number again I guess she deleted when she thought I had blocked her. And also she doesn’t greet me again when she sees me physically.

I don’t know if I did something extreme. Or bad?

I know she wanted friendship. But I am NOT in a relationship now. I would just die if jealousy if

I allow it continue.

