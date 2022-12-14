Amb. Jonathan Ojadah Gifts Over 450 ‘Arise O Nigeria’ Members Xmas Packages

Amb. Jonathan Ojadah sets to gift over 450 Arise O Nigeria Members Nationwide with Christmas package

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzNOQblXH7g

The National President/Founder, Arise O Nigeria Empowerment Initiative, Amb. Dr. Jonathan Ojadah is set to reward active members of the Non Governmental organization for their committment, dedication and service to humanity.

Dr. Jonathan Ojadah informed journalists and Alex Report in an exclusive interview that he will be celebrating the end of the year party at the Arise O Nigeria National Secretariat in Gwarimpa, FCT, Abuja and part of activities lined up for this event is presentation of food items including Bags Of Rice, Cartons of Spaghetti, Bags Of Salt, Gallons Of Groundnut oil etc to the women wing of the NGO.

He further stated that “this event will serve as an avenue for AON members in different states in Nigeria to come together for networking in a high spirit of celebration for the success the NGO has recorded over the years”.

“There will be games , food, music and drinks for all invited guests” He added

The event is scheduled to hold on Friday 16th December, 2022 at the Arise O Nigeria National Secretariat in Gwarimpa,

Arise O Nigeria Empowerment Initiative is a Non Governmental organization registered in Nigeria with over 500 Executive members in various grassroot communities accross 28 States in Nigeria for Empowerment of youths; women, advocating for good governance, human rights and fair justice..

Arise O Nigeria has collaborated with several international organizations including African Union (AU ECOSSOC NIGERIA) for project implementations and.most significant is the collaboration with the federal Ministry of works and housing to establish the Special Project Implementation Committee as a result of the widespread of AON members in various grassroot members for the Ministry Project Supervision. This Members also participates in Election monitoring as domestic Election observers.

Arise O Nigeria has awarded several Educational Scholarships and graduated over 200 Students in various Diploma Certification programs to undergraduates through the Arise O Nigeria Centre For Leadership and Enterprise Development accredited by ESTAM University, Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Earlier in the year, Highstone International University, California, USA announced the appointment of Dr. Jonathan Ojadah as its Regional Director Of Studies in Africa.

In a letter of appointment dated March 30, 2022 and signed by the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Maurice Odiete, the university said Dr. Ojadah’s appointment follows his remarkable record of academic excellence.

“Sequel to decision of the University’s academic governing council following your remarkable past experience in Academia, you are hereby appointed as the African Regional Director of Studies, Highstone International University, California, USA.

“We would like to receive your letter confirming this appointment as a consent to the terms of engagement of this letter affirming your engagement as our African Regional Director of studies.”

Amb. Ojadah is also the Director General, UN-IPGC Africa and the Vice President of the Supreme Council, UN-IPGC USA.

