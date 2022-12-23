Amb. Richard Franklin Reveals AY’s Love For Children (Photos)

Amb. Richard Franklin Exposed AY After Discoverme Project3 Grand Finale.

Ayo Makun popularly known as AY is a beauty of Self-belief and Testimony of Creative Excellence says Amb. Richard Pere Franklin.

This is coming months after Amb. Franklin played host to AY during the 2022 Grand Finale of Discoverme Project3 which was held at the prestigious Ibom Hall in the city of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Discoverme Project3 is no doubt the Biggest Child Development Project Platform in Nigeria.

Amb. Richard Franklin while having a media chat in his office on Wednesday 21st December 2022, exposed AY’s love for children. He said he realised what impact the Special Presence of AY, Nigeria’s multi-talented comedian and orator extraordinaire, could have on the children. Adding that AY may not have been born a star, but through dint of hard work, discovering his talents and need for diversification, excellence, belief in possibility, and commitment to self-development, he now enjoys a permanent seat wherever and wherever the best of Entertainment are needed, at home and abroad.

Executing DiscovermeProject3 in Akwa Ibom has been one of the best experiences I have had. The initial fears and inquiries were: How and Where shall I start? How will the children and parents respond and what might be their level of cooperation to a project they never had been involved in at a stage we were to take it?

But I and my team were pleasantly shocked, not only by the numbers but the quality of Interest and show of practical commitment on the part of the children and parents. 28th May 2022 will live fresh in the memory of all the finalists of DiscovermeProject3, because AY did not just host the event but gifted some of the children with encouraging cash and also provided his platform to further project their talents globally.

https://tvafrica24.com/amb-richard-franklin-exposed-ay-after-discoverme-project3-grand-finale/

