Aminu Adamu Mohammed Shalele Tweets Apology To Aisha Buhari

See previous threads here: Aminu Adamu Shalele Arrested For Posting About Aisha Buhari (Pictures)

NANS Apologises To Aisha Buhari Over Aminu Mohammed’s Arrest

Aminu Mohammed: Student Who Criticised Aisha Buhari Regains Freedom

Catalyst� @aminullahie

I would like to use this medium to express my sincere apologies to those I’ve hurt especially our mother, Aisha Buhari it was never my intention to hurt your feelings and insha Allah I will change for the better. However, I’m also grateful for your forgiveness, thank u mama



https://twitter.com/aminullahie/status/1599155504106049537

Catalyst� @aminullahie

I would also like to use this medium to express my heartfelt gratitude toward those that helped me go through the darkest hours of my life, man cannot escape his destiny but my incidence should serve as a lesson to all of us. Thank you all and one love



https://twitter.com/aminullahie/status/1599156530808397824

