Aminu Mohammed: Student Who Criticised Aisha Buhari Regains Freedom

PHOTOS: Aminu Mohammed regains freedom

A final-year student of Federal University, Dutse, Aminu Muhammad has been released.

He was arrested by the police at his varsity on November 18 over a tweet that appeared to mock Mrs. Aisha Buhari.

His arrest elicited mixed reactions with the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) apologising to Mrs. Buhari over the tweet.

The tweet, which was posted on June 8, reads: “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi.”

Muhammad’s tweet, accompanied by a photo of Aisha, loosely translates as “Mama has eaten poor people’s money and is now full”.

He had been arraigned before Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, where he pleaded not guilty and was remanded at Suleja prison in Niger State.

Aminu was charged with Cybercrime, Cybersquatting, Computer Related Forgery, Conspiracy and Criminal Breach of Trust.



https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/articles/c1ve05yp55qo

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related