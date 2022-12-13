Amputee Who Does Menial Jobs Fixes A Road In Amassoma, Bayelsa State (Photos)

An Amputee from Amassoma community in Bayelsa State had broken the internet after he took it upon himself to make a particular road that has been abandoned in his community motorable.

Mr Frank Pere disclosed this on his Facebook page

Okodi street in Adule ama amassoma is abandoned for some years so I decided to use my hard own money to buy cement and Chopin’s to cast this place so that Bikes and cars can pass and the road will be busy
Am doing it with my mind let the glory be unto God.

