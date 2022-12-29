Anambra Anglican Priest Makes U-Turn, Rescinds From His Pro-Polygamy Movement

An Anglican priest in Nnewi Diocese, Anambra State, Rev. Makuo Ogbuchukwu Lotanna, has announced his decision to return to the church three months after he resigned, IGBERETV reports.

Lotanna, a lawyer from Mbanagu Otolo Nnewi, had stated in his resignation letter on September 10, 2022, that he received a divine mandate to float a movement in support of polygamy.

He claimed that the movement, which would be called “Gideonites” was aimed at encouraging polygamy, with a vision to reducing the rate of sexual sins in society.

He also said the place of worship would be called “Gideonites Temple”, adding that polygamy is not a sin, contrary to what is generally being preached.

According to him, what God hates is divorce of any type, and sleeping with another man’s wife.

He insisted that God desired men to even marry more than one wife, instead of going for someone’s wife or ladies they were not married to.

However, in a letter dated Monday, December 26, 2022 and titled; “To all beloved in Christ and all it may concern: Rescinding from my pro-polygamy movement,” Lotanna pledged full attention to all God had called him to do.

The cleric apologised to those who may have been disappointed in him and deceived or offended by his action.

He urged the over 200 persons that indicated an interest in joining his proposed new church, to disregard his previous comments on the movement. He also promised not to speak or work against the godly doctrines of his Church.

“I wish to inform the general body of Christ and the general public that I have submitted a letter of apology to my Lord Bishop for resigning from being a member of the body of Clergy Association of Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion). What led to my action was my misinterpretation of the revelations I received on a divine movement for SEXUAL PURITY,” the letter read.

I have since pledged to give a full and undivided attention to all that God has called me to do as a priest in obedience to the instituted authority of the Church.

I have understood that for any program(s) to achieve sexual purity, it must of necessity be that which should build the CHURCH OF CHRIST and should be accepted by her. And I can not be numbered among those fighting the Church.

Hence; I, REV. OGBUCHUKWU MAKUO LOTANNA (ESQ) hereby withdraw my humble self from propagation of the POLYGAMY movement and plead with everyone (especially the over 200 persons that indicated interest for us to kick-start a Church, which I personally, never did) to jettison all I have said so far on this movement AS I HAVE BACKED OFF AND I AM FULLY BACK TO MY CHURCH and I have promised not to speak or work against the sound and godly doctrines of my Church.

I have also withdrawn and DELETED all the videos and messages I have preached or posted on the subject from all my social media handles and have CLOSED all the channels.

There are other programs for sexual purity the church will appreciate and be at home with, which will also help to build the society at large. I will henceforth be preoccupied with such programs to showcase my GENUINE INTENTIONS.

I thank those who have handled my case with love, prayers and maturity, and apologize to those who may have been disappointed in me, deceived or offended by my action.

I remain your brother and it is my desire that we all continue in the path of holiness and remain “RAPTURABLE” in CHRIST.

Yours in HIS Vineyard,

Rev. Barr. Ogbuchukwu M.L



https://igberetvnews.com/1435216/anambra-anglican-priest-makes-u-turn-rescinds-pro-polygamy-movement/

