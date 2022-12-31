Anambra Coalition Asks Atiku, Tinubu To Step Down For Obi

Pressure is mounting on the Presidential Candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu, to step down for the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 presidential election on age and integrity grounds.

The Coordinator for Take Back Naija and Coalition for Peter Obi, in Anambra State, Chidi Nzekwe, described Atiku and Tinubu as spent forces, “who have little or nothing to offer Nigerians, especially the teeming jobless youths and out-of-school children, saying Obi is the best man for the job.”

Nzekwe, who spoke during an Obidients march/rally, organised by the Anayo Nnamah-led Awka South (Obizi) Constituency 2, said the event was aimed at stepping up awareness for eligible voters to collect their PVCs and ensure they vote and protect their votes.

He also knocked billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, for dismissing chances of Obi, in preference to Atiku, adding that he is not the right person to give Ndigbo political direction. He recalled his past doomsday prophecies and campaigns for transition of power in 2023 from Buhari to an Igbo man, which never came to pass.

According to him, 90 per cent of registered voters in the state would vote for Obi, hinting that the coalition is working for all candidates featured in the election.

Earlier, Nnamah, called on Atiku and Tinubu to quit the stage now that the ovation is loudest, and be respected as elder statesmen.

Nnamah pointed out that the event was put together as part of political education for the electorate on the need to vote candidates of LP, as well as keep the momentum on, as the elections approach.

Contributing, a Chartered Accountant-turned politician, Prince Chigozie Iloh, canvasses Obi to win the election, advising both Atiku and Tinubu to throw in the towel, saying Nigerians are looking for the best presidential material with capacity and emotional intelligence.

