Angry Youths Destroy Tinubu’s Campaign Billboards In Minna

Angry Youths Pull Down Billboards, Tear Tinubu’s Posters In Minna

….chants anti Tinubu, APC slogan

Campaign billboards of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has given way along major streets in Minna, Niger state capital and environs as angry youths who had earlier sang his praises pulled down and vandalized same.

The different shapes and sizes of the billboards started giving way same time the convoy of the APC Presidential candidate and his entourage were being driven out of the Trade fair complex along the Sango area of the state capital.

Apparently not satisfied by the way and manner Tinubu left the scene less than thirty minutes after the event was declared open, the youths in their hundreds moved from one giant billboard after another and pulled them down.

The youths, including some of them that had hitherto adorned themselves with Tinubu-branded T-shirts and chanted pro-APC slogans before the commencement of the event, as if avenging their frustrations, later pulled down the billboards and tore the cables in shreds as well.

Some dignitaries who did not immediately vacate their seats as soon as Tinubu and his entourage left the podium managed to escape unhurt as the supporters turned angry mob forced their way into the podium where the VIPs were seated scouting for any available item, including handsets to steal.

One of the journalists covering the Tinubu/Umar Bago campaign rally was among those that lost their mobile phones to the surging crowd as he made his way to the podium to join his colleagues who already smuggled themselves into the complex.

Daily Independent reports that the youths in clusters were also chanting anti-Tinubu slogans, bamuso Tinubu, bamuso APC, bamuso Tinubu as they continued their pulling down of the billboards outside and into the main road before the watchful eyes of the security agents and organizers who appeared helpless in calling them to order.

Tinubu who was in the state to flag off his 2023 presidential campaign left less than 30 minutes into the commencement of the programme after managing to support himself with the rail and rushed into the stand-by bus, a move his media handlers claimed was to enable him to attend to other needs.



https://independent.ng/angry-youths-pull-down-billboards-tear-tinubus-posters-in-minna/

