Anti-Tinubu Comments: Machina Campaign Team Chides Lawan’s Supporters

The Bashir Machina Campaign Council has condemned what it called derogatory utterances made by supporters of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, during a rally organised by Lawan.

The condemnation was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, BSM Campaign Council, Husaini Isa, on Wednesday.

Isa said anti-party utterances were made by Lawan’s supporters during the rally held in Nguru town based on video evidence circulated on social media in which they openly endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his party.

He said, “We have learnt that their utterances have sparked backlash from genuine APC members in Yobe North and beyond particularly those who believed in our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and our governorship candidate in Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

“It was indeed embarrassing watching supporters of Ahmad Lawan making derogatory comments against our presidential candidate and our governor to the extent of calling them ‘traitors and irresponsible.’

“It is rather unfortunate for the Senate President to openly associate himself with the PDP by inviting their candidates to attend his purported solidarity rally in Nguru even when he is not a candidate for any political party, at least, for the 2023 general elections.

“Also, it is important to state here that the utterances of his supporters at the rally are enough to recommend his suspension from the APC. We are strongly warning him to retrace his missteps by according our presidential candidate the respect he deserves.

“The Campaign Council is therefore calling on the leadership of the APC to place the Senate President on its watch list because it is obvious that he has made up his mind to sabotage the party during the general elections through his anti-party group which he launched today.”

https://punchng.com/anti-tinubu-comments-machina-campaign-team-chides-lawans-supporters/

