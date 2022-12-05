APC Grassroot Mobilization In Kaura Namoda LGA, Zamfara For Tinubu/Shettima

APC grassroot mobilisation kicked off today in kaura Namoda LGA of zamfara North, Zamfara State for Tinubu/Shettima.
Spearheaded by distinguished Senator Sahabi Ya’u.

Kaura Namoda is a Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Nigeria. Its headquarters are in the town of Kaura-Namoda, home to the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura-Namoda.
It has an area of 868 km² and a population of 281,367 at the 2006 census.

