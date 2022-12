In the Ongoing APC LGA tour in Oyo state. A rally was held in Egbeda LGA .

Spear-headed by Lawmaker, Akin Alabi.

Egbeda local government area is subdivided into 11 wards: Erunmu, Ayede/Alugbo/Koloko, Owo Baale/Kasumu, Olodan/Ajiwogbo, Olodo/Kumapayi I, Olodo II, Olodo III, Osegere/Awaye, Egbeda, Olode/Alakia, and Olubadan Estate. The indigenes and residents of Egbeda are predominatly Yorubas while there are also other tribes like the Hausas, Ibos, Fulanis, Urhobos, Itsekiris in minority.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related