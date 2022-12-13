APC Or Labour Party Presidency, A Threat To Nigeria’s Unity – Harry Ariko

Nigeria �� is a country of about 200 million people from different religious backgrounds, with over 80% being Muslims and Christians.

Anyone who truly wants to lead Nigeria �� on the path of progress must PRIORITISE the Unity of Nigeria, consider her diverse religious backgrounds, understand that Nigeria is a multi ethnic nation, and must make efforts to bring everyone together as one, because it is only if we are united as a Nation that we all can overcome our common enemies, which are poverty, unemployment, underdevelopment, insecurities and so on.

The ruling APC Presidential Candidate who is a Southern Muslim has made his position known to every Nigerian that he is not interested in Nigeria’s Unity when he picked a northern Muslim as a Running-mate instead of a non-Muslim to atleast give the Nigerian Christian Community and other religious groups a sense of belonging, just incase he wins, but no, rather he further reiterated his resolve that he does not believe in one Nigeria.

Obviously, this is dangerous for Nigeria’s Unity and democracy. though some of us are not surprised because that has always been his person, one would expect him to pretend to be interested in the Unity of Nigeria anyway.

The most dangerous one at the moment is the Labour Party Presidential Candidate whom because he is a Southern Christian with a northern Muslim running-mate, has made his campaigns a complete religious movement by moving from one church to the other almost on daily basis telling the Christians to take back their country, creating the impression that the Christians are being marginalised and he’s the only one who can help them get their country back. This is a very dangerous trend because it means the Muslim community and other religious groups does not have a place in Labour Party’s Presidency except the Christians if he wins.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate needs to be called to order before he further divide Nigeria along religious lines and plunge the country into religious crisis. Nigeria is still struggling to come out of BOKO HARAM and ISWAP crisis.

This is where the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate stands out among the major contenders.

The PDP Presidential Candidate a northern Muslim, a Pan-Nigerian, a lover of Nigeria’s Unity, picked a southern Christian, who is another Pan-Nigerian and also a lover of Nigeria’s Unity as running-mate and in their plan to #RecoverNigeria have centered their campaigns around the Unity of Nigeria as one of the key factor to restore Nigeria’s lost glory and put her on the path of Progress. because the PDP as a party believes that As One We Can Get It Done.

