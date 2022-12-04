Arabambi Abayomi Reveals How Party Mobilizes For Rallies With Cash (Videeo)

Shameful As LP Publicity Secretary Reveals How Party Mobilizes Nigerians For Rallies With Cash (Video)

I remember as a child how my mother would yell at me after finding out all my little lies, saying SHAME…SHAME…SHAME…SHAME, and it would make me look foolish that after everything I had done feeling I had outsmarted her I was only bringing shame to myself.

This is the current state of affairs with Obidient supporters; they are not only uninformed but also entirely lacking in understanding of how political parties function as a system. They are already burying their heads in shame.

Take a look at this video of the Labour Party’s National Publicity Secretary revealing their yansh, which has caused unimaginable shame not only to Peter Obi but to oceans of fans.

The first to claim that anyone supporting Tinubu or Atiku has been bribed or persuaded are the Obidient followers. It is so sickening that it is tough to dispute with an Obidient fellow because they get on your nerves.

They are not only unruly, but also extremely insulting. Imagine having a conversation with an Obidient and hearing him remark that everyone who supports Tinubu or Atiku is a bastard who despises the nation.

They constantly telling you to quit caring about your stomach and care about the national interest; they blackmail you into compliance, and if you do not, you may lose your friendship due to an imminent fight.

Asake once remarked in one of his songs, “what is difficult for you is also difficult for someone else,” so you must give yourself a brain. If you believe Peter Obi is the Messiah, keep in mind that others believe Tinubu or Atiku are the Messiahs as well.

Just look at this interview with the LP’s publicity secretary, who asserts that every LP member knows their candidate can’t fly and is ready to cash out with whatever they can get their hands on.

This is a case of “who chop belleful must hungry” he stated how the sum of twenty million was recruited to bring in people from all neighboring states during the Ogun presidential rally and how Doyin Okupe swallowed it like the snake that swallowed our collective patrimony, Omila everywhere.

These same people who are eager to allege Tinubu paid me to walk for him on the streets have been exposed, we call this busted.

Have you observed that Peter Obi abandoned holding his rallies in the North because it was not possible to make money from them? Have you ever wondered why the Obidients, who believe that their candidates have the monopoly on sainthood, lost steam to organize street rallies anymore?

Nope, all of their ADMINS are dishonest and have profited from the process, this is what we call BEAR BEAR bank. “Them dey carry them go where them no know.”

The only thing I can say here while dropping the video for your viewing pleasure below is what my mother would say to me if I were in such a situation…SHAME… SHAME… SHAME…..SHAME.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtlxK7X7ieo

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/e-don-burst-we-no-dey-give-shishi-as-lp-publicity-exposes-party-as-a-huge-fraud/

Source iReporteronline.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related