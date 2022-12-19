Argentina Players Hold ‘Minute Of Silence’ For Mbappé After France Defeat (Video Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w93C52kg8nA

Argentina Players observed a “minute of silence” for Kylian Mbappe after Argentina beat France on penalties to win the 2022 World Cup.

Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick past Martinez in his second consecuti World Cup final appearance, including two penalties in the pulsating final.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar also converted his spot-kick in the shoot-out past Martinez but it was the Aston Villa goalkeeper who had the last laugh as Argentina won 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

He saved from Kingsley Coman and got in the head of Aurelien Tchouameni, who fired wide. If that level of s**thousery wasn’t enough from Martinez, he went further during Argentina’s World Cup celebrations.

All the Albiceleste players were singing and dancing in the Lusail Stadium changing rooms after a third World Cup triumph but Martinez briefly brought it to a halt for a few seconds to troll Mbappe, before continuing with the wild scenes.

It was captured on Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram after the former Manchester City defender went live on the platform.

Given Mbappe had put three past him, including two in the space of 95 seconds in a crazy period, many felt it was “small mentality” from Martinez.

However, it should be noted that he did console Mbappe after the dramatic shoot-out. Prior to game though, the outspoken Martinez slammed Mbappe for comments he made about South American football.

Mbappe said: “The advantage we have in Europe is that we play among ourselves with high-level matches all the time, such as the Nations League.

“When we arrive at the World Cup, we are ready, whereas Brazil and Argentina do not have this level in South America. Football is not as advanced as in Europe. That’s why at the last World Cups, it’s always the Europeans who win.”

Martinez took great issue with those claims and in his press conference, said Mbappe “doesn’t know enough about football”.

