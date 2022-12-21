Argentina’s Victory Over France Is The Most Watched Men’s Soccer Game In The US

Argentina’s incredible penalty shootout victory over France in the World Cup Final was the most watched men’s soccer game in the United States.

Lionel Messi and Co., who returned home Tuesday, overcame the defending champions 4-2 on penalty kicks following a breathtaking 3-3 draw after 120 minutes on Sunday.

And 25.78 million viewers tuned into the thrilling encounter in the United States as 16.78m watched FOX Sports’ coverage while nine million fixed their eyes on the spectacle via Telemundo, streamed on Peacock.

Prior to Sunday’s showdown, Brazil’s penalty shootout win over Italy in the 1994 World Cup was the most watched men’s soccer match in America with 14.5m people taking it in.

.

GoaT effect

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11559061/amp/Argentinas-World-Cup-victory-France-watched-mens-soccer-game-US.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related