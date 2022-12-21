Argentinian Fan Choked To Death By Flag Celebrating World Cup Victory

An Argentinian fan was choked to death when the flag he draped around his shoulders got caught in his motorbike.

The 22-year-old, named locally as Sebastian Oscar Maciel, died instantly after accidentally depriving himself of oxygen.

He crashed to the ground while celebrating Argentina’s World Cup triumph on Sunday in the city of Bahia Blanca in the province of Buenos Aires, around 400 miles south of the Argentinian capital.

The man was on a Honda XR 150cc motorbike at the time of the incident.

A police source told a local paper: ‘The man appears to have died when an Argentinian flag he was wearing tied round his neck like a cape got caught in the one of the motorbike’s wheels and choked him to death.

‘Various witnesses saw him fall to the ground and realised he had the flag around his neck.

‘The investigation is ongoing but the initial hypothesis is that he died from asphyxiation.’

Argentines around the world partied in the street after their nation’s thrilling penalty shootout World Cup final victory against France on Sunday.

More than a million people congregated around the iconic Obelisk monument in Buenos Aires.

The epicentre of the Argentinian celebrations in Barcelona was the city’s Arc de Triomf monument, where around 10,000 supporters partied.

Spanish police confirmed this morning they had arrested three fans in Madrid last night, including two who tried to scale the Spanish capital’s 115ft tall Christmas tree before attacking police who went to stop them.



https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/argentina-fan-choked-death-flag-28776378?

Pic of the bike after accident

