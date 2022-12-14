Armed Men Enforcing Sit At Home Burn Vehicles In Imo. Shoot One (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xV8ODQ0twgQ

Armed men trying to enforce an unpopuar sit at home have once again unleashed havoc on communities in the Southeast. The armed men this morning attacked people going about their businesses in Isinweke, Ihitte Uboma LGA of Imo state. Several vehicles were burnt down including shuttle buses, private cars and motorcycles, leaving the community devastated. Also one occupant of the vehicles was shot by the gunmen and was left bleeding by a nearby shop.

This incident is a latest, in a series of destruction unleashed in the Southeast by gunmen linked to separatist Simon Ekpa. Simon Ekpa has however come under heavy criticism in recent times for systematically coordinating violence against people of the Southeast.

