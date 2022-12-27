Arsenal Vs West Ham 3 – 1 – (Full Time)

Arsenal will continue from where they left off before Qatar 2022 World Cup by hosting West Ham on the boxing day…….
Related Posts
- Gunmen Kidnap Anambra Businessman Who Returned From Zaria For Christmas (Photo)
- Aston Villa Vs Liverpool 1 – 3 – (Full Time)
- Black South Africans Occupy Pool As White Racists Attack Black Teens (Pics)
- Transfer: C. Ronaldo To Undergo Medicals Ahead Of $75Million-A-Year Move (Photo)
- Emeka Esther Emerges Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2022, Gets N2 Million Cash Prize (Pix)