Arthur Eze Afraid Of Losing Influence – Peter Obi’s Spokesman

Arthur Eze afraid of losing influence — Obi’s Spokesman

December 27, 2022

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Diran Onifade, the Spokesperson for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has described comments ascribed to Anambra businessman, Chief Arthur Eze, about the LP candidate as unfortunate but not unexpected.

Onifade said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He was responding to Eze’s call on Obi to jettison his Presidential ambition because Ndigbo had other plans for now and in the future.

Onifade who made it clear that he was expressing his personal opinion on the subject, said, “It is the influence of people like that that we want to take our politics away from.

“He is part of the establishment and structure that young Nigerians what to take our country back from.

“When we take power from the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, the likes of Arthur Eze will no longer wield the kind of influence they enjoy today.

“You don’t expect them to take this lying down. Our candidate and our campaign remain focused on the take ahead which is to take back our country, rebuild it to make it take its proper place in the comity of nations. “

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/12/arthur-eze-afraid-of-losing-influence-obis-spokesman/

Diran Onifade, a former NTA News correspondent, is one of the spokesmen for Peter Obi’s campaign organisation.

