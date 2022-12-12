Artisans Promise Tinubu 5.3 Million Votes

National director, Artisans and Technicians of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Mr Adeshina Akinyemi has assured that they will deliver 5.3 million votes to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

He gave the assurance in Abuja at the inauguration of national and zonal directorates of artisans and technicians and the launching of operation 30:30 for Tinubu-Shettima 2023 campaign organisations.

Akinyemi said the event was to make a statement and showcase the strength of the APC Tinubu-Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC).

He said it was also to showcase the council’s quality and quantity as a deep-rooted organization that had structures across the country with capacity to deliver at any time in the political process and the country generally.

Adeshina said the event was to enlighten and create awareness in the minds of artisans in the country that Tinubu, the APC 2023 presidential candidate is the best of all the presidential candidates.

“We are here to enlighten them that the next president of Nigeria to be voted for in February 2023 is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“And that is the message they should take back to their communities, local government areas and zones,” Akinyemi said, adding that there were currently 7.5 million registered artisans across the country.

“We know we can’t have 100 per cent of the number, but as artisans,we are going to deliver about 5.3 million votes for Tinubu in the coming 2023 presidential election,” he added.

Also, the co-director and North West zonal director of artisans and technicians, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji said the event was the first in the country’s democratic history.

He said this was so because for the first time artisans were noticed and a whole directorate created to bring them together from across the country by the APC.

He added that this meant that Tinubu in his zeal to develop the country’s economy, realised that the starting point of developing the economy, increasing productivity and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was with technicians and artisans.

The director-general of the Tinubu Campaign Council, Simon Lalong, who inaugurated the directorates said improving the skills of registered artisans across the country will be one of Tinubu’s priorities if he is elected as Nigeria’s next president.

Lalong was represented at the event by Mr Silas Agara, a former deputy governor of Nasarawa State and the national coordinator, APC Tinubu-Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (ICC).

He said “Operation 30:30” for Tinubu-Shettima 2023 which was also inaugurated, was a strategic voting pattern adopted by Nigerian artisans and technicians for the 2023 presidential election.



Source: Leadership

