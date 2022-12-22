As Long As I’m Alive, I’ll Keep Pursuing Presidency – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said the presidency is a life-long ambition.

To this end, Atiku vowed to keep pushing until he succeeds in becoming Nigeria’s president.

Speaking with Financial Times, the PDP presidential candidate said he would keep pursuing his ambition as long as he is alive and healthy.

“It is a life-long ambition and as long as I’m alive and strong and healthy, I will continue pursuing it,” Atiku said.

The former Vice President is one of the top candidates vying for the 2023 presidential election.

It’s widely believed that the Waziri of Adamawa has been vying for the presidency since 1992 when he stepped down for MKO Abiola.

During the last presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari defeated him to retain power.

However, mixed feelings have continued to trail Atiku’s 2023 presidential pursuit, as some believe that he has no chance while others feel he is better positioned to win.



