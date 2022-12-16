Asake’s Brixton Show Shut Down By UK Police After Fight Broke Out (Pictures)

Asake Brixton Show Shut Down By UK Police After Fight Broke Out, Filled More Than It Capacity and have left a bunch of people in an alley in the freezing cold.

It’s Not Asake’s fault at all, it was more people who didn’t have tickets turned up with fake tickets… here is a video of everything that happened.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGS8ZnNcfFY

Four revellers are fighting for their lives after crush at Brixton’s O2 Academy when ‘more than 1,000 fans tried to force their way into Nigerian singer Asake’s gig without tickets’

Four people were left fighting for their lives after a concert descended into chaos last night, as fans tried to force their way into the venue without tickets resulting in a suspected crush.

Police were called to the Brixton O2 Academy at 9.35pm on Thursday following reports that a large number of people were attempting to force entry to a concert without tickets.

When officers arrived outside the scene, where Afrobeats singer Asake was due to play, they found a number of people with ‘injuries believed to have been caused by crushing’.

No arrests have taken place, detectives from Specialist Crime have launched an urgent investigation and cordons remain in place at the O2 Academy.

Fans were filmed clashing with police outside Brixton’s O2 Academy – with one being thrown down stairs and another placed in a headlock after striking an officer in the face.

At least four have been left in a critical condition after suffering ‘crushing injuries’, following what appeared to be a stampede by non-ticket holders to enter Nigerian singer Asake’s show, which was cancelled.

In footage shared online, dozens of people could be seen barging their way into the narrow entry doors as one reveller is heard saying: ‘This is so dangerous.’

In another clip, hundreds of people are seen packed like sardines in an alleyway adjacent to the venue.

Met Police gold commander Ade Adelekan described the incident as ‘extremely distressing’ and urged any witnesses who are yet to speak with police to get in contact.

Mr Adelekan added: ‘I am aware of video being shared on social media. I would ask people to be sensible about what they share, and not to post material that will be upsetting to those affected by this incident.

‘Where force has been used by police officers, those officers know they have to be accountable for their actions. The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will view all material, including Body Worn Video footage from the officers at the scene.

‘In relation to a clip being widely shared, I can confirm that no police dogs were deployed to the location.’



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11544409/amp/Chaos-Brixton-police-THROW-fan-trying-O2-DOWNSTAIRS-Nigerian-singer-Asakes-gig.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related