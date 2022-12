Asisat Oshoala has been listed in The Guardian’s list of the best 100 female footballers. She is the only African on the list. She was ranked at number 38.

In 2018 she was at number 86, she was ranked at number 55 in 2019, number 33 in 2020 and number 32 in 2021.

