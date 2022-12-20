Asisat Oshoala Receives The Pichichi Trophy (Pictures)

The Pichichi trophy is awarded each season to the highest goal scorer in the Spanish league by the sports newspaper Marca. Asisat Oshoala was the joint winner of the women’s award with Geyse Ferreira as they both scored 20 goals in the 2021/2022 season. The trophies were presented to them at a ceremony (to celebrate women’s sport) in Barcelona yesterday night.

Asisat Oshoala was out injured from November till January, came back in January and was injured in February and then was out again till April, yet she still won the Pichichi.

Brazilian star striker, Geyse Ferreira almost scored all of Madrid CFF’s goals and she was vital to their survival in the Primera Division.

Most of the award winners, including Geyse, now play for Barcelona.

Video of the award ceremony. The Pichichi award is at the 1:25:19 minute mark.

Host: Don’t worry Asisat, we’ll speak in English.

Host: It’s the first time that two players scored the same number of goals in the same season. I don’t know if you had a bet with her, “I’m going to score 22 goals. No, no, I’m going to score 23 goals”?

Oshoala: No. What’s most important is to give 100%, help the team to win, that’s the most important thing for us.

We want to score goals obviously (she speaks Spanish to Geyse and they both laugh, then she continued speaking in Spanish to the host).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvE0KRVMCfY

