Asisat Oshoala Scores A Brace As Barcelona Beats Rosengard 6-0

Three Nigerians were involved in this match. Asisat Oshoala started for Barcelona, Vicky Lopez came on as a substitute for Barca and Halimatu Ayinde came on as a substitute for Rosengard.

Barça – Rosengard: Round night to say goodbye to the year (6-0)

The Blaugrana manage to qualify as first in the group for the next round of European competition in the last match of 2022.

There is no better way to close the year than with a European victory at the Spotify Camp Nou. Barca have defeated Rosengard (6-0) in the last match of 2022 and the group stage of the Women’s Champions League, thus certifying qualification as first in the group. And it is that the Spotify Camp Nou has once again hosted a party. After hitting the record for the best innings in a UWCL group stage game, this time with 28,720 spectators, the second-best figure has also been reached. The public has once again been able to enjoy a magical and historic night in the temple of football with a goal included.

Apart from the victory and classification, this match was of extra-sporting importance, since the duel was marked by a solidarity purpose. The Club has allocated one euro of each seat sold to La Marató de TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio, dedicated to cardiovascular health.

Blaugrana master game

Barca started early on to threaten the opposing goal. And the Blaugrana have imposed their game script by advancing lines, establishing high pressure and generating chances from the first minute. The superiority of Jonatan Giráldez’s side hinted that the goal would not be long in coming, and so it has been. In the 10th minute, Oshoala sent the ball into the back of the goal after finishing off a deflection from an Aitana shot that had crashed into the crossbar. And five minutes later, the second came from the head of the Nigerian herself. The forward came in with power to finish off a Mariona centre-back that ended up piercing the visiting net (2-0).

The Catalans’ dominance in the first half was momentous to prevent Rosengard from having any dangerous approach to Gemma Font’s goal. The collective play of Giráldez’s side has been key because the Swedish side do not kick a shot on goal or generate any chance of danger throughout the first half.

Finally, before the break, Mapi León was in charge of putting the score at 3-0. The defence converted a foul in the front of the area that ended up piercing Mukasa’s goal for the left post.

Won to close the group stage as the first

On the restart, just as the first half ended with a goal, the second half also started in the best possible way. After a heel pass from Aitana, Rolfö sent the ball into the back of the goal with a crossed shot that ended up coming in for the squad (4-0). The Blue Devils were doing their best to put up the fifth and it didn’t take them three minutes to sign the handle. The captain, Marta Torrejón, made it 5-0 thanks to a shot over the goal line after the Swedish goalkeeper slipped the ball out of her hands.

The sixth and final, has been made to wait a little longer and has been the work of Irene Paredes. The Blaugrana centre-back, who has won two consecutive games scoring, drilled the Swedish goal after finishing off a corner served by Paralluelo.

With this result, the Blaugrana close 2022 with a magical night at the Spotify Camp Nou that allows them to finish the year qualifying as the first group of the first phase of the WUCL. Giráldez’s next commitment will be the league match on Saturday, January 7, 2023 against Sevilla (6:15 p.m.) at Johan Cruyff.



Highlights

