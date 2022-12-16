Association Of Beauty Pageant Organizers Honor Miss Nollywood, Karina Simon (Pix)

Association of Beauty Pageant And Fashion Exhibition (ABPFEON) Honours Current Miss Nollywood international 2022 Queen Karina Simon Poripo for Selfless Service to Humanity.

The Rivers state Chapter of the Association of Beauty Pageant and fashion Exhibition last night honor the Current Miss Nollywood international 2022 Queen Karina Simon Poripo for her Contributions to humanity.

The award was Presented to her by the Rivers state Chapter Chairman Amb. Precious Fubara during her visit to Rivers state.

Queen Karina expressed gratitude to (ABPFEON) for finding her worthy of the prestigious award, assuring that she will continue to contribute her utmost best in making society more better because it is a lifestyle she has even before winning the prestigious (MNI) Crown.

Karina who is a graduate of Philosophy from the Niger Niger University was excited receiving the award.

The Rivers State Chapter Chairman (ABPFEON) while Congratulating Queen Karina Simon Poripo on her well deserved award urged the beauty Queen to remain a leading light in society saying the Organization is pleased with her level of hard-works.

Karina Simon has done so well especially in her recent concluded program tagged: Teenage Outreach where over two hundred schools were in attendance and during the 2022 flood she reached out to flood victims financially includes foods items.

He also applauded Mr Barakumo Solomon Odede, the President of the Miss Nollywood Organization for his philanthropy and Humanitarian gestures among the less privileged in the country especially crowning determine girls over the years to represent the Miss Nollywood brand.

Mr Precious Fubara further appreciated Mr Barakumo for the franchise to Organize Miss Nollywood Rivers state which preparations are ongoing where the winner will represent Rivers state at the National contest

