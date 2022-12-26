Aston Villa Vs Liverpool 1 – 3 – (Full Time)

Villa have won both of their Premier League games under Unai Emery so far – no manager has ever won their first three league games in charge of the Villans in the club’s history. However, they have lost eight of their last nine Premier League meetings with Liverpool, with the exception being a bonkers 7-2 win in October 2020.

Meanwhile, the Reds have won their last five Premier League Boxing Day games by an aggregate score of 15-0, including all four games under Jurgen Klopp. They have also won their last two Premier League games, and are looking to win three in a row for the first time this season.

