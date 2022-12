I’m pleased at the interaction with @muftimenk, an acknowledged Islamic preacher, after the Jumu’ah prayer earlier today. I pray that the Almighty Allah will continue to enrich your knowledge even as I wish you a successful visit in Abuja. -AA

https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1598793917222223873?t=NcOxr93usTvK-qAGwHLqJw&s=09

For context and to PDP boys crying up and down because of Peter Obi, here is Atiku visiting different Mosques as a Muslim he is

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related