His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar led the Recovery Team and paid a courtesy call at the Anambra Government House and in his words “I am most delighted for the warm and brotherly reception accorded my team and I by Governor Charles Soludo”

Anambra, The Light Of The Nation, We are Here to Listen to your Concerns and ask you to #JoinUs to #RecoverNigeria.

As ONE, We can get it Done.

#AtikuOkowa2023

#AtikuOrganizingForAction

#AtikuInAnambra

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related