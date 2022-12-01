Atiku Can’t Manage His Household; Preach Unity In Nigeria – Oshiomole

A former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Adams Oshiomhole said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar does not have the moral justification to preach unity in Nigeria.

Oshiomole made this assertion while speaking in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

He said, “You (Atiku) can’t manage your household, you are a serial divorcee and you want to preach unity and family to me?”

According to the former governor of Edo state, Atiku is a “serial betrayer” and the “weakest” of all the frontline candidates for the 2023 presidential election.

Oshiomhole, a deputy director general of the Presidential Campaign Council of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, said Atiku is the “weakest link right now among the three leading candidates” including Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

He said Atiku lacks character and consistency having moved from the PDP to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), back to the PDP and to the APC and finally to the PDP since 1999.

“For Atiku, if he is not the candidate, he takes a flight to Dubai. But you are talking of someone who upon leaving office, supported his wife rather than himself, talk of selfless service and gender equality.

“It speaks to character. When you have sense of belief, you cannot be jumping from one party to the other every other election,” he said.

According to the former governor, Atiku’s ambition is just about himself and not about Nigeria

He also said Atiku cannot be trusted as echoed by aggrieved PDP governors known as the G5 or the Integrity Group.

“PDP governors said we can’t trust him, every agreement we made with him, he broke it; he is a serial betrayer of agreements,” he said.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/11/atiku-cant-manage-his-household-preach-unity-in-nigeria-oshiomole/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related