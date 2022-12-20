Atiku Has Inherited Buhari’s 12 Million Northern Votes – Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign said the love shown to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate in the Northern parts of the country is an indication that he has inherited President Muhammadu Buhari’s 12 million voters.

Earlier, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had said since President Buhari is not on the ballot in 2023, his 12 million voters in the North will give their votes to the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

However, Bwala in a post on his official Twitter handle said the APC will be shocked by outcome of the 2023 presidential election scheduled for February 25.

He wrote “Anyone following the Katsina Rally? Nigeria sai Atiku/Okowa. Let me state here that Atiku has legally inherited the 12 million voters of Buhari. If their eyes are not clear now, they would by February 2023. Atiku is coming 2023”.

https://independent.ng/atiku-has-inherited-buharis-12m-northern-votes-bwala/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related