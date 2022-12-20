Atiku In Katsina Pledges To Address Security, Economy, Donates 50 Million

Atiku in Katsina pledges to address security, economy, donates 50million to victims of Bandits attack

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential candidate for 2023 election, has promised to address security and economy challenges bedevelling the country, if elected in 2023.

Abubakar said this on Tuesday at the PDP Presidential Campaign rally in Katsina.

“I promise to enhance the security situation and the economy to boost business activities, if elected,” he said.

He noted that PDP was determined to move the country forward and called on Nigerians to come out en masse to vote for the party’s candidates in 2023 general election.

Speaking further, the former VP said PDP has done a lot in developing Katsina state hence the need for the people to reciprocate by voting its for candidates in 2023.

Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Mr Iyorchia Ayu, said Katsina was the second home of Atiku.

He said that it was high time for those who left the party to come back and move it forward.

Also speaking, the PDP Vice-Presidential candidate and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, said that the party has the ability to take the country out of the challenges bedeviling it.

Okowa said that Nigeria would be better again with people like Atiku as president.

“Security challenge will be a thing of the past if Nigerians electe the party’s presidential candidate during the 2023 poll,” he said.

There were hundreds of defectors from other parties were received at the event.

Meanwhile, Abubakar has donated N50 million to victims of bandits attacks taking refuge in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state.

Atiku said this when he visited the Emir of Katsina, Dr Abdulmuminu Kabir-Usman at his Palace in Katsina.

He sympathised with the people of the state and other states over security and other challenges bedevilling them.

The PDP Presidential candidate vowed to tackle security and economic challenges in the North, if elected as president in 2023 general election.

“I sympathise with the people of Katsina and other northern states that are facing security and economic challenges.

“I want to assure you that if elected as president of Nigeria, I will end all these challenges.

“On behalf of myself, I donate the sum of N50 million to victims of banditry in the state who have relocated to other places as a result of bandits attacks in their communities,” Abubakar said.

Responding, the Emir said the emirate will only pray and support candidates willing to tackle security challenges facing the state and other parts of the North.

He lauded Abubakar for his willingness to tackle the evils of insecurity and poverty in the country if elected president in 2023.

Atiku also visited the mother of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Hajia Aya Dada Yar’Adua, at her resident in Katsina. Present at the visit was former first lady, Turai Umar Musa Yar’Adua.

The campaign train also paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Duara, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk.

