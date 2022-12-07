Atiku Is A Well-Packaged And Whitewashed Crook, APC Replies Dele Momodu

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday slammed Dele Momodu, Director of Strategic Communication of the PDP Presidential Campaign over his his comment on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s performance at Chatham House.

Momodu had described the outing of the APC presidential candidate as “a complete charade and a theatre of the absurd.”

In a statement tagged “Weep not for Tinubu but for Nigeria”, Momodu declared that what happened at Chatham House in London was a complete charade, adding that “The Bola Tinubu handlers fumbled, and bungled it big time; they showcased him like a packaged invalid. It would have been better to present him as a brilliant politician and administrator who is capable of independent thoughts.”

However, speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Minister of State, Labour and Employment and Director, Public Affairs and Spokespersons, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN) said Momodu has no moral right to pass judgment on Tinubu’s performance.

He said Nigerians have been rejecting Atiku Abubakar at every election cycle having realised that he is a “well-packaged and whitewashed crook”.

“Unfortunately, Dele Momodu is not the moral barometer by which Asiwaju can be judged. So, we can simply ignore his rantings”.

“He should simply ask himself why Nigerians continue to reject his candidate in different circles of election: the simple answer is that Nigerians know that Atiku Abubakar is a well-packaged and whitewashed crook”.



