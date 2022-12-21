Atiku, Okowa Visit Yar’Adua’s Mother In Katsina (Photos)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abubakar Atiku, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, and other PDP members paid a visit to Hajjia Aya Dada, the mother of former President, late Umaru Yar’Adua in Katsina, IGBERETV reports.

Okowa shared photos from the visit on Twitter with the caption;

“Hajjia Aya Dada, the mother of our former President, the late Umaru Yar’Adua, and Tafida Shehu Musa Yar’Adua has been a mother figure to many. Her large heart has accommodated countless leaders from various political parties.

“This is why, earlier today, it was an honour to join our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar, to visit Hajjia Aya Dada, at her country home in Katsina.

We pray that God will continue to bless and keep her. Amen!

