Atiku Pledges To Connect Nasarawa With Good Road, Youth Employment

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday in Lafia, Nasarawa state, pledged to ensure that the state is linked to road networks in the North central zone of the country.

He also pledged to ensure that there is a gainful employment for the huge unemployed youths and women in the state.

Speaking at the rally that took place in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state, Atiku said: “I want to use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to making sure that our young men and women have jobs to do and have work to do when we come into office.

“That is why we set aside $10 billion so that we can pump this money in the small medium enterprises for our young men and woman. Let me also announced that we will link up Nasarawa with all other neighboring states as far as our road infrastructure is concerned. Having said that, I want you people to make sure that we win this state this time around.”

In his speech, the National Chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, urged Nasarawa state to join other North central states in voting for the PDP and reconcile ensure that Atiku Abubakar is going to get his highest vote in the north central zone.

Ayu said:”Luckily for us, Lafia is the political capital of North central. Therefore, I expect Nasarawa state to take number one. Nasarawa state that will give Atiku Abubakar 95 per cent of their votes especially now that ever body that was in the other party is coming back to the PDP.

“Nasarawa state, when we started their journey in 1998 was a PDP state. The current chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, PDP made him. Without PDP, there would have been no Abdullahi Adamu. So Nasarawa state is not a state for any other party. Everybody that was in another party has come back to PDP,” he said.

The Chairman of PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, said from what he saw at the rally Nasarawa state will give PDP over 95 per cent.

He said: “I am convinced that when it is time to announce the results, the result of Nasarawa will be announced first as PDP has win Nasarawa before any other state. You should vote for Atiku Abubakar, you should vote for PDP. You should make PDP five over five.

“Let me tell you that there is the belief now because PDP is the reigning party, that has something as a social contract with the youths. So, we are advising you it is no longer give over five but six over six . You vote for the president, Senator, House of Representatives members, House of Assembly members, vote for the governorship and then vote for yourself, that makes it six over six.

“It is enough that Nasarawa State would be producing raw materials and other states will establish factories elsewhere, to process your raw materials. I want to assure you that under the leadership of Atiku Abubakar as president what you produced in Nasarawa , people will build factory here and process it. Nobody will come and take your Agric produce away and build factory elsewhere. You are deserving of working in a factory here. Atiku and the PDP will do that for you.”

The PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, urged the state to make history and join the band wagon of states voting PDP in the next elections.

According to Okowa, “ We already have a date because Nassarawa State is set to win election. The PDP has gone out well by giving us a good product, and when you have a good product it is not hard to sell that product.

“That product the PDP has given us today is Atiku Abubakar. One man who is prepared, has the experience and ready to work with all Nigerians to turn things around for the good of our youths, for the good of our women and for the entire country.

“ We cannot miss this opportunity again, that is the best product that Nigeria has. We know we have 18 political parties there is only one man that stands out with the necessary experience to turn all Nigeria around for the good of all Nigerians.

“We want a Nigeria that works for these and every one of us, a Nigeria that will work for our youths, a Nigeria that will provide jobs for our youths, a Nigeria that will encourage industries, a Nigeria that will encourage our women, a Nigeria that will support our men and we are able to say yes, this is our Nigeria of our dream.

“Atiku is a man that can turn things around and you must trust him but you have to go out there to work and deliver the votes on February, 2023. Then it will be good for us, it will be good for our youths to be sure you are able to go to school, to be able to graduate, and when you graduate be able to start a business, or get an employment with a company, and that is what we stand for. You can never go hungry again and our mothers can never go hungry again,” he declared.

Source: ThisDayLive

