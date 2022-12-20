Atiku Still Remains Our Presidential Candidate – Oyo PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State has said the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, still remains its candidate in the 2023 general elections.

The party insisted that it would support all its candidates in the state and Atiku as its preferred presidential candidate.

The party’s state Public Relations Officer, Akeem Olatunji, disclosed this in a telephone chat with The PUNCH in Ibadan on Monday.

It will be recalled that Atiku and five other governors under the party have been at daggers drawn over the removal of Iyorchia Ayu and the need for the South to produce the party’s National Chairman.

Olatunji said, “Our party in Oyo State is not alien to the PDP at the national level. PDP is still our party and is doing well, and we have a candidate, which is Atiku Abubakar. Atiku is still the candidate for the PDP in the state.

“Even the four other governors, have they ever told you that they have other candidates?

“The only thing in the state is that Governor Seyi Makinde is the biggest brand to market any candidate in the state, so as far as we are concerned, we are marketing all our candidates in the state under the PDP with the GSM brand, and as far as we are concerned, Atiku Abubakar is one of the candidates. So when it comes to party matters, we don’t have any other candidate than Atiku Abubakar.”



