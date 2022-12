“I am sincerely grateful for the fanfare reception that my team and I was received at the Palace of the Emir of Lafia, HRH Justice Sidi Muhammadu Bage I (CFR), during a courtesy visit ahead of our rally today”.

I am particularly appreciative of the Emir’s generous remarks about my long-standing relationship with the Palace. -AA #RecoverNasarawaWithAtiku

https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1602290062317785089?t=FX5UxJZuQdNaaqO4FvS3JA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related