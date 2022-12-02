Atiku Will Invest In Nollywood Unlike Peter Obi, Tinubu – Kazeem

The founder of Atiku 100 percent and Nigeria Young Entrepreneur, Tanimu Kazeem has said the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar will support the Nollywood Industry by making it thrive and be at Par with America’s Hollywood.

According to Kazeem in Abuja, the President Buhari-led Administration hasn’t been fair to Nollywood.

He said the All Progressive Congress APC Presidential Candidate Tinubu and the Labour Party Peter Obi will do more harm to Nollywood if elected as president considering their actions towards Nollywood.

Kazeem noted that Atiku being a lover of Nollywood will build film villages across the various Film Locations in the Country like his running mare Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done in Delta State.

“As a Consummate Businessman, Atiku understands the huge impact of Nollywood and it’s attendant benefits to the economy.

“Nollywood, Nigeria’s resilient and omnipresent film industry, has become a global powerhouse with an enormous following in Africa and among the African diaspora.

“It is the second-largest film sector globally with a projected worth of $6.4 billion in 2021, and the continent’s largest in terms of value, number of annual films, revenue, and popularity.

“Nigeria produces around 2,500 films annually and this is something a serious Government should build on.

“With Atiku as President, Nollywood will be given the necessary support to make it Thrive and be at Par with America’s Hollywood, by giving the Industry the necessary Subventions and helping facilitate the Building of film villages across the various Film Locations in the Country.”

“Under an Atiku Presidency, Nollywood will be one of our biggest exports, it will be given the necessary support and subventions, piracy Will be fought to a standstill and loans will be made available to filmmakers, so as to enhance creativity and make them be at par with their More advanced, Foreign Counterparts.

“I hereby call on all Movie practitioners to rally round and support the Candidacy of Atiku Abubakar, for a more viable Nollywood and most Importantly, for an Economically Prosperous Nigeria,” he said.



Source: https://naijagg.com/atiku-will-invest-in-nollywood-unlike-peter-obi-tinubu-kazeem/

