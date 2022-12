https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oq_5iyM7IbI

Babachir Lawal who recently endorsed Peter Obi of LP, in this new video says Atiku will sweep the Northern states and obtain the required 25% in all states & FCT. He goes further to say that the 2023 election has gone fully tribal and people are likely to vote along ethnic lines.

