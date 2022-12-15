Atiku’s Supporter, Rhino Owhorkire, Shot In Rivers State (Graphic Photos)

A PDP loyalist and Atiku supporter in Rivers State, Comr. Rhino Owhorkire has been shot.

Owhorkire, a former UNIPORT SUG President, who hails from Omuoko Aluu in Ikwerre LGA defected from the APC to PDP in 2017.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0qnUvG8CHVtzBUt9GmSGqQxXFZT7udxntxYvxWN87CZ1pSotaB3NJaR7nTaQGuZPSl&id=100001018222412&mibextid=Nif5oz

Rhino was last month threatened not to support Atiku Abubakar after he was allegedly abducted.

https://www.nairaland.com/7426228/pdp-loyalist-rivers-state-forced#118275087

