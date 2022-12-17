Attempted Murder: Ex-Lawmaker’s Estranged Wife Remanded In Prison (Pix)

Following an attempted murder on her husband, the estranged wife of former member of House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, has been ordered to be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre.

The Inspector General of Police arraigned Kazia Uwak, Joseph Utum, and Ibiang Ofem, before the A Grade I Area Court in Nyanya, Abuja, on charges of joint act and attempt to commit grievous bodily harm on the ex-lawmaker.

The charges were brought under Sections 95, 79, 248 of the penal code.

Following their arraignment and not guilty plea, Justice M. Inuwa, in a remand warrant dated December 15, 2022, ordered Kaizia’s remand at the Nigerian Correctional Service custodial centre in Suleja, Niger State, while Utum and Ofem were remanded in Keffi.

The police first information report, said the defendants were arrested for agreeing to do away with Uwak to enable Kaizia convert and inherit his valuable properties worth millions of naira in FCT, Port Harcourt and Uyo.

The police alleged that in furtherance of the agreement, Kazia on May 27, 2022, took kitchen a knife to stab Uwak, while he was asleep, adding that if she had succeeded to stab him, “it would have resulted in his death or bodily harm.”

“All these were done in pursuant to your agreement. And you are thereby committed to the above offence,” the police said.



