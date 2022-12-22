Autoinsure.ng Rewards Verve Cardholders On Motor Insurance Policy

Verve International partners with AutoInsure.ng to reward motorists with easy and affordable motor insurance policies.

AutoInsure.ng, in partnership with Verve International, will give motorists 10% discount when they purchase or renew their third-party auto insurance policies on Autoinsure.ng with their Verve Cards.

Vehicle owners across different states in Nigeria complain of paying ‘so much’ for auto insurance policies and getting fake insurance policies from racketeers (illegal operators and sellers of fake insurance certificates). This has led to the dire need for convenient and easy-to-use digital services that will eliminate middlemen, improve accessibility of services and simplify processes in the insurance industry; thus enhancing the processes for getting accurate insurance quotes, purchasing reliable insurance policies, and processing claims promptly.

ISOX Technologies Nigeria Limited has designed a direct-to-consumer auto insurance product to enable owners of private and commercial vehicles, including bikes and tricycles, to purchase and renew their auto insurance policies online – within 2 minutes, or even less.

AutoInsure.ng is a digital insurance aggregator platform that partners with reliable insurance companies in Nigeria. It enables users buy car insurance policies directly from these insurance companies, as they can pay online for first-time purchase or renewal of auto insurance policies and print insurance certificates within minutes – without the need for any agent.

Indeed, AutoInsure.ng is designed to bring insurance closer to the people as you can now buy and renew your vehicle insurance policy from the comfort of your homes or offices.

In a bid to reward Verve Card holders, Verve International has partnered with AutoInsure.ng to offer 10% discount on third-party auto insurance policies purchased with Verve Cards.

To get your 10% discount, follow these 4 simple steps.

* Visit www.autoinsure.ng today

* Fill the form with appropriate details

* Make payment with your Verve Card

* Check your email for your e-policy

This offer is valid till 4 March 2023.

