Baba Hakeem Ahmed Reacts Over Fani-Kayode’s Comment On Datti

Following an earlier report that was made about APC Spokesperson, Femi Fani Kayode’s outbust on the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Baba Hakeem Ahmed reacts.

In a vile tweet made a couple of hours ago, the APC Presidential candidate Spokesperson called Datti Ahmed the LP Vice Presidential candidate a son of a cow lover and also a refugee that would soon be chained and deported out of Nigeria.

The tweet which has amassed thousands of engagements has sparked outrage on the microblogging app, with many asking the Bola Tinubu’s man why he descended so low in an election that a peace pact was signed by all the Presidential Candidates for 2023 polls.

The Northern Elders Forum Spokesman, Baba Ahmed in reacting to the tweet, described FFK as someone that is marketing a candidate with a discredited character, and as someone who it would be an insult to insult him.

https://twitter.com/baba_hakeem/status/1598841024129875969?t=IDtGXpqY10ydejBV1R9tlw&s=19

