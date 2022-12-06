Babachir Lawal Now Fully Obidient (Photos)

LP GAINS ANOTHER BIG CATCH INTO THE SPACE.
BABACHIR LAWAL NOW FULLY OBIDIENT

Yesterday, December, 5, 2022, The North-east Stakeholders Interactive Session between Labour Party/HE Peter Obi & SEN. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed & North-eastern Stakeholders, (God’s grace) successfully held on the theme:

Good Governance ~ The Gateway to Secure our People & the Land.

Merit House, Maitama, Abuja.

Convener: Engr. Isaac Balami, National Deputy Campaign Manager, Labour Party (LP).

Reporting: .A.A. YERIMA AND KAMAL YUSUF

�we keep expanding our space
� Obidient and Yusful

Signed
ICT Operations Office, LP

