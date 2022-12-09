Backbiting, Slandering And Amassing Of Wealth: Lessons From Surah Al Humazah

FROM THE NOBLE QUR’AAN

SURAH AL-HUMAZAH (THE SLANDERER)

Surah: 104:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

1. Woe unto every backbiter and slanderer.

2. Who amasses wealth and counts it.

3. He thinks that his wealth has immortalized him

4. Never! He will definitely be thrown into the Crusher.

5. And what would make you know what the Crusher is?

6. It is Allah’s kindled fire,

7. That would reach right to the hearts

8. It (the fire) would engulf them

9. In pillars stretched forth.

COMMENTARY

The surah opens with grave warnings for three sins which we find common nowadays. These sins are backbiting, deriding or mocking others and the hoarding of wealth. The surah moves on to describe the plight of those who indulge in these vices which will be the blazing fire of Jahannum that will consume and devour them to such an extent that they will be totally ruined.

How often do we find ourselves caught up in the evil snares of backbiting and slandering, whether it is at the home of someone, a function or shopping centres and, sadly, this scourge has crept into out funerals also. Have we realized just how easily we fit ourselves snugly in these gatherings and thereafter become generous contributors to the gossip that is doing it’s rounds? The evil practice of hoarding wealth is also condemned by Allah Ta’ala. Have we ever given thought to the fact that no one before has ever taken the worldly possessions that was amassed in his lifetime into his grave? This evil also brings about miserliness in a person so much so that, let alone helping others, one is miserly with regards to spending on oneself and one’s family also. Allah Ta’ala has also cursed such people.

Am I a fool?

It is reported from Abu-Hurayra Radiyallaahu anhu that Rasulullaah Sallallaahu Alaihi Wasallam said, “Do you know who is a bankrupt person?” They (i.e. the Sahaaba Ridwaanul laahi alaihim ajmaeen) replied, “The bankrupt one amongst us is the one who has neither a Dirham in his possession nor any goods.” He (Sallallaahu Alaihi Wasallam) replied, “The bankrupt person from my Ummah is he who will come on the Day of Qiyaamah with Salaah, fasting, Zakaat but it will also be that he had sworn at so and so, accused so- and- so, usurped the wealth of so-and-so, shed the blood of so-and-so and hit so-and-so person. So they (i.e. the victims of his opression) will be given from his good deeds until his good deeds are depleted without the full judgment being taken. Thereafter, their (i.e. the victims) will be taken and loaded upon him until he will be cast in the Fire of Jahannum.

How often are we rewarding others with our good deeds and burdening ourselves with their sins? Are we not making our enemies our “well-wishers” in reality?We are doing those whom we hate a great favour by paving for them an easy pathway to Jannah while simultaneously paving the road to destruction for ourselves.

In the light of the above Hadeeth, we should be asking ourselves after indulging in the vile act of gheebah, “Am I not being foolish?” Would I intentionally, in this world give away my valuables and even more foolishly, to my enemy? No person in his or her sound state of mind would do such a thing. But am I not doing exactly the same? Many of my acts of sincere Ibaadah, in reality, belong to someone else. I have made myself only a temporary custodian of these as they will be of no benefit to me on the Day of Qiyaamah when I would be needing them most- if I busy myself with gheebah, slandering and mocking others.

Respected Reader! Gheebah and slander are spiritual self-destructors. Allah Ta’ala and His Rasul Sallallaahu Alaihi Wasallam have condemned these acts in the strongest of terms and cursed those who indulge in them.

SO DON’T BE A FOOL BY GIVING AWAY YOUR GOOD ACTIONS TO YOUR ENEMIES!

May Allah Ta’ala protect us from the evil acts of gheebah and slandering and also those gatherings wherein these acts are perpetrated, Aameen.

https://jamiat.org.za/tafseer-of-surah-al-humazah-2/

